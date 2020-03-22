Harvey Weinstein Is in Isolation in Prison

Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein was put in isolation after being transferred to prison upstate as a “precaution” due to coronavirus concerns at Rikers Island, where he was initially detained following his rape conviction, his lawyer told Vulture.

Word of Weinstein’s isolation comes amid a Niagara Gazette report claiming that he has coronavirus. His lawyers told Vulture that they have not received information indicating he was sick with the virus.

Weinstein was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security state prison near Buffalo, several days ago. On February 24, a jury found Weinstein guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act, and third-degree rape. On March 11, Justice James Burke imposed a sentence of 23 years in prison. Before Weinstein was moved upstate, he had bounced between New York City’s Rikers Island jail (which is now dealing with COVID-19) and Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent treatment for heart problems.

Asked for comment, the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision responded, “The Department cannot comment on an individual’s medical record.”

“However, we can confirm that two of the Department’s approximately 43,000 incarcerated individuals, both at Wende Correctional Facility, have confirmed cases,” the department’s statement said. “With each confirmed case, DOCCS worked with the Department of Health to identify any potentially exposed individuals in order to provide notifications and to stop the spread of the virus.”

State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officials previously said Weinstein would be at Wende “throughout the classification process” — which effectively just means processing an inmate into the state’s prison system, and then determining the prisoner’s security, medical, and mental health needs. Because there is no “standard timeframe” for this classification process, it’s unclear how long Weinstein will be at Wende. It’s also not clear whether Weinstein will be moved to another lockup, or ultimately just stay at Wende.

New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision recently suspended all visits because of the COVID-19 crisis. As with other inmates impacted by suspended visitation, Weinstein will receive five free stamps per week, two free secure messages via electronic messaging per week, and one free phone call weekly.