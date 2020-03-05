Harvey Weinstein Is Finally Going to Rikers

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is soon going to Rikers Island, a sprawling New York City jail complex reputed for violence and corruption, following more than one week in a hospital prison unit, a source said.

After a Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree, and criminal sexual act in the first degree, on February 24, he was cuffed and taken into custody. Weinstein was originally supposed to go to an infirmary unit on Rikers pending his March 11 sentencing.

Several hours after his conviction, however, a source saw Weinstein being driven from the 100 Centre Street courthouse in an ambulance. Reps for Weinstein confirmed shortly thereafter that he was taken to Bellevue Hospital due to chest pains, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure.

Vulture’s source said that Weinstein has since had a “heart stent” put in (basically, a device that keeps coronary arteries open). Doctors have now deemed Weinstein well enough to be transferred to a Rikers infirmary unit. Weinstein’s transfer is expected to take place today.

Weinstein’s health problems have repeatedly come up during his case.

Before he was taken into custody, Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno said, for example, “He has significant medical issues. I have letters from all his doctors, Judge. He’s under the care of five doctors currently. He’s dealing with the remnants of his back operation which was not successful.”

“He’s in need of the walker. He takes a list of different medicines. Judge, he’s currently receiving shots in his eyes so he does not go blind,” she also claimed in her failed bid for house arrest prior to sentencing.