Thank goodness a gathering of four people is still okay in these times, because Hayley Williams just dropped her new song featuring the three members of boygenius. “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” is Williams’s latest offering to precede her first solo album, Petals for Armor. The former Paramore singer was supposed to release a second EP-sized chunk of the album this week, but has delayed it for the coronavirus pandemic. “I just don’t feel comfortable going through with that plan anymore,” she wrote in an Instagram note. “My reason being that just like everyone else, I feel a lot of anxiety right now.” Recognizing our time of extreme need, though, Williams did drop one song, so we can enjoy the haunting vocals of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Petals for Armor is still slated to come out May 8, and Williams now plans to release the songs of the second part of the album one by one. How’s that for something to look forward to?
Hayley Williams Joins Forces With Boygenius to Make a Super-Supergroup
Photo: Bonnie Biess/Getty Images