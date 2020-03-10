HBO cannot quit Mark Wahlberg. The Entourage producer started filming last December for a docuseries called Wahl Street that will air on HBO Max and chronicle the daily life of the actor and businessman. (Among his portfolio: starring in and producing movies and TV shows, “sports nutrition supplements,” and apparently even a Chevrolet dealership, so maybe expect a lot of Chevies?) In 2018 Wahlberg’s daily routine made the rounds when he posted his typical 15-hour process to Instagram. It started at 2:30 a.m. with wake up and prayer and ended at 7:30 p.m. with bed after dinner and “family time.” It seems now we’ll see if he has modified that routine in the past two years. He says he hopes to “inspire other entrepreneurs” with the series, and we will of course see members of his “real-life entourage.”
HBO Max Orders Mark Wahlberg Docuseries Titled … ‘Wahl Street’
Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images