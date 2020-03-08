HBO’s New The Undoing Trailer: Nicole Kidman Grapples With a Real Who(un)dunit

Having created Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley is pretty confident he knows what you want from HBO’s Nicole Kidman vehicle The Undoing: peacock-colored dressing gowns, mirror pondering, private schools, insomnia, murder and, of course, That Wig. In the latest trailer for HBO’s limited-run series based on author Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known, Kidman’s Grace Fraser finds herself reeling from the brutal bludgeoning of a local mother. Once the “Who?” and “Why?” of that murder come to light, there probably aren’t enough jewel-toned coats in the world to cover up the hidden (and ostensibly awful) secrets set to spill from the cracks in Grace’s perfect life. Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, and Edgar Ramirez round out the cast of The Undoing, which debuts on HBO on May 10.

