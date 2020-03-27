Photo: HBO

Rumor has it, Pagliacci is completely booked up for weeks, so if you want to avoid lingering in the waiting room, you better watch(men) the latest celeb hand-washing PSA from your favorite prestige superhero drama. On Friday, the cast of HBO’s Watchmen demonstrated how to wash your hands for at least twenty seconds, just as Master demands of you. In a fun twist, Regina King, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tim Blake Nelson, Dustin Kyle Ingram, Sara Vickers, Tom Mison and Andrew Howard give you, if not in-character directions, something close to it. And if you’re still out here, not clear how to go about protecting yourself from the coronavirus pandemic, Howard’s Red Scare, complete with tattered mask, puts it in words anyone can understand: “Wash your filthy hands, and stay the fuck home. It’s simple.”