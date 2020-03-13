Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

This month is probably the worst possible time to be suffering from your normal, run-of-the-mill cold, but if you’re hoping to find out for sure whether or not you’ve contracted COVID-19, you or your doctor will have to get your hands on a test first. Hopefully you’ll have better luck than Heidi Klum, who, in a video explaining her recent absence from America’s Got Talent, says she has been unable to be tested for the coronavirus thus far, despite her symptoms. Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet subbed in as a guest judge.

“I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my America’s Got Talent seat and just gone to work,” the model and reality show judge explained in an Instagram story. “It started all with like a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people. I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors, and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.” Yup, this weekend-long self-quarantine just can’t start soon enough.