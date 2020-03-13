How to Get a Refund for All Your Tickets Amid Coronavirus

Not you. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a.k.a. the coronavirus, the majority of event companies and venues have canceled concerts and shows until further notice. Several cities, including New York City, San Francisco, and Dallas, have banned large gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, and if you’ve already bought a ticket for a concert or show that takes place in the next few months, you might be left wondering what that means for you. Here is a roundup of the top ticketing companies on what they say about COVID-19 and their upcoming shows.

Live Nation, AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA:

“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed,” a statement from the company reads. “We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.” If the event is canceled or rescheduled, tickets will be exchanged or refunded, according to Live Nation’s terms and conditions. However, “Live Nation does not guarantee that you will be informed of such cancellation before the date of the event.”

SeatGeek

If your event is canceled, SeatGeek will refund you in three to four weeks, according to its website. If your event has been postponed, it will “likely” be good for its new date. “If for any reason you are no longer able to attend the event, you always have the option to re-list them on SeatGeek Marketplace once the event is rescheduled so that another fan can attend,” SeatGeek’s website reads.

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster’s Event Ticket Insurance through Allianz Ticket Insurance covers you if you can’t attend for a lot of reasons, like illness, airline delays, car accidents, and more. You’ll receive 100 percent of the ticket price. To file a claim if you have insurance, visit EventTicketProtection.com or contact the Allianz Global Assistance claims office at (800) 334-7525. If you bought tickets through Ticketmaster and the concert or show has been canceled, you will get a refund between seven and ten days from when you were notified the event was canceled, according to its website. If the event is postponed or rescheduled, you will be notified and the tickets will be good for the new date. If you can’t make it on the new date, you can ask for a refund if refunds have been approved by the artist, team, venue, or promoter.

StubHub

If you bought a ticket via StubHub and the event is canceled, StubHub will issue you a full refund, according to its website. Or a customer can instead make the choice to receive a StubHub coupon valued at 120 percent of the original purchase, which can be applied toward a future event of their choosing. StubHub’s insurance policy is also through Allianz Ticket Insurance, just like Ticketmaster.

Broadway

All Broadway shows through April 12 have been canceled. If you bought a ticket, you should hear from your point of purchase (Telecharge, TodayTix, StubHub, Broadway.com, etc.) about a refund or exchange; contact them if you have not. Off Broadway shows (including performances at the Public Theater, Roundabout, New York Theatre Workshop, Atlantic Theater, and more) that have been canceled or postponed are on a case-by-case basis, according to Playbill.com. Contact those theaters directly if you haven’t already, and for smaller nonprofits, consider donating the cost of your ticket (if you can) to support them during the shutdown.

TodayTix

In an email sent out March 12, TodayTix didn’t offer a lot of explanation about what it could offer customers whose events had been canceled, writing, “Government policies are changing by the hour, and many cities and states have already placed bans on large gatherings. This means that some theaters are going dark, and your plans for a night out at the theater will be delayed. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. We can’t wait to get you back to the theater; there are thousands of performers, creatives, and dedicated theatre professionals around the world waiting to welcome and entertain you.” However, on its website, it reads that canceled events will be refunded. “In the event a live event is canceled or postponed, TodayTix will attempt to contact you to inform you of refund or exchange procedures. If an event is canceled and not rescheduled, TodayTix, Inc., will provide a refund of the full purchase price of your ticket (not including handling and delivery fees).”

Telecharge

If you bought a Telecharge ticket for a Broadway show between March 13 and April 12, Telecharge will automatically refund your ticket back to your credit card, according to its website.

Movie Theaters

Most movie theaters are still open, but if you’re looking for a refund on your ticket, visit the chain’s website. For instance, AMC doesn’t have any coronavirus-specific information, but according to its website, you can receive a refund for tickets, food, and beverage bought online before the printed showtime. Convenience fees cannot be refunded. Tickets, food, and beverages bought at the theater will have to be refunded at the location before showtime.

According to Regal Movie’s website, you can receive refunds for tickets up to 60 minutes before the showtime.

At Cinemark, you can request a refund anytime before the movie’s showtime either online or at the theater’s box office, depending on where you bought the ticket. If the movie is canceled, you will be refunded.

Alamo Drafthouse has issued “buffer” seats for its Brooklyn, San Francisco, Yonkers, and Los Angeles locations, which will allow guests an empty seat by them to ensure no close contact with other moviegoers. If you want a refund, you must request it prior to one hour before showtime, either in person or online depending on where you bought the ticket, according to its website.

Disney World in Florida

If you have a ticket to Disney World between March 16 and March 31, you can use it for any date until December 15. If you can’t make it by December 15, you can apply the value of a “wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date,” according to its website. If you booked a stay at a Disney resort between March 16 and March 31, you can change or cancel up until the original check-in date. If you don’t, Disney will automatically refund you. If you want to still cancel even after Disney reopens, all change and cancellation fees until June 30 will be waived.

Disneyland in California

Disneyland parks will be closed from March 14 through March 31. Hotels in Disneyland Resort will remain open until March 16. “Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period,” Disneyland’s website reads. “We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.” Call 714-520-5050 for questions.

Airbnb

If you booked a private yurt for Coachella or an Austin studio for SXSW, you’ll need to cancel or reschedule. With Airbnb’s extenuating-circumstances policy in place — in this instance, COVID-19 — guests who are traveling to or from the United States, mainland China, Italy, or South Korea, can cancel eligible reservations without charge, and the host is required to refund the reservation, regardless of the previously contracted cancellation policy. Regardless of your location, if you can’t travel because you have COVID-19, you are also covered under the extenuating-circumstances policy.