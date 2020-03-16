Idris Elba Tests Positive for the Coronavirus: ‘Yeah, and It Sucks’

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Idris Elba has become the latest Hollywood figure to reveal a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus. Posting an earnest video on social media, Elba said that despite not showing any symptoms, he still decided to get tested because he was recently “exposed to someone who had also tested positive.” Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who was in the video with him, is “doing okay” and has not been tested. “Yeah, and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing okay,” he explained. “Look, this is serious. Now’s the time to really think about social distancing and washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and can easily spread it. Now’s the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance. We’ve told our families, who are very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues. Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. It’s really important.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“We live in a divided world right now and we can all feel it. But now is the time for solidarity and now is the time for thinking about each other,” Elba added. “This is real. I wanted to share my news with you guys. I’ll keep you updated as to how I’m doing. So far, I’m feeling okay. Stay positive and don’t freak out.” In addition to Elba, other prominent figures such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, and Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge have all confirmed they have tested positive for the coronavirus.