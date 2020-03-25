James Corden Plots Late Late Show Return With Coronavirus ‘Homefest’ Special

Photo: CBS

While the vast majority of his late-night peers have been creating new and innovative (and funny) programming amid the coronavirus pandemic, James Corden, over at CBS with The Late Late Show, has been silent since production shut down on March 15. But the host, like a certain sidekick’s choice in questions, seems ready to adapt when you least expect. The network confirmed today that the show will return for a “Homefest” special on Monday, March 30, which promises to be “in the spirit of bringing people together to keep people apart.” Corden will be filming the special from his garage in Los Angeles, and is enlisting special guests such as Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Will Ferrell, and “many others” through the power of Zoom. We’re gonna go ahead and guess Anna Wintour will fall into the “others” category.