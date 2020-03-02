James Lipton, Inside the Actors Studio Host and Actor, Dead at 93

Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

James Lipton, the longtime host and executive producer of the exploratory interview series Inside the Actors Studio, has died at the age of 93. His wife confirmed the news to TMZ, saying that he “peacefully” passed away on Monday in his home. “There are so many James Lipton stories,” she said, “but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with.” Lipton is perhaps best known for his ITAS hosting tenure, which he began upon the show’s debut in 1994, when he was serving as dean emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. Until his retirement from the show in 2018, he conducted interviews with hundreds of notable actors to dissect their craft, including Bryan Cranston, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm, Bradley Cooper, Steve Carell, and Betty White, to name a few. In addition to hosting, Lipton enjoyed some success as an actor and writer, most recently playing a prison warden with showbiz dreams on Arrested Development.