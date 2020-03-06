James Wan Is Piecing Together Universal’s Next Classic Monster Movie

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Looks like the recent success of The Invisible Man has given Universal a clear path to profitability with their classic movie monsters, so far avoiding the money suck of the previous attempt at a Dark Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, prolific horror director and producer James Wan is currently developing the latest monster flick for the studio, with a screenplay from Supernatural writer Robbie Thompson. If you’re looking to place odds on which Universal monster Wan is guiding out of the crypt before you reach the next paragraph, however, now might not be time to put your money down on the Wolf Man or the Creature From the Black Lagoon.

Instead, the upcoming film seems to offer a modern take on Mary Shelley’s classic gothic novel Frankenstein; or, the Modern Prometheus. “With shades of Disturbia, the story will focus on a group of teens who discover that a neighbor is building a monster in his basement,” reports THR. “Spoiler: the monster gets loose.” Wan will reportedly produce but not direct. Of course, there’s no telling yet what direction the Frankenstein remake will take, but 1943 did give moviegoers Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, so who knows Wolf Man fans? You might still be in luck after all.