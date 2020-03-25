Now You Can Fight Climate Change With Jane Fonda Via Virtual Fire Drill Fridays

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

A little global pandemic isn’t going to keep Jane Fonda from fighting the good fight against climate change. On Wednesday March 25th, iconic actress and recent quitter of plastic surgery Jane Fonda launched a partnership with the environmental organization Greenpeace to host virtual Fire Drill Fridays, the series of protests Fonda has been holding in D.C. to get the government to address climate change in a meaningful way. Past participants of Fonda’s Fire Drill Friday protests have included both Mara sisters, Sally Field, Joaquin Phoenix, and, of course, her long time friend and Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin.

A spokesperson for Greenpeace said Fonda will be “hosting monthly virtual rallies as well as additional programming throughout the month on Fridays to continue to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities.” Fonda her part, remains as passionate as ever about climate change despite the coronavirus outbreak. She said:

“We may be staying home, and yes, we must stay home, but we will never stop speaking out about the climate crisis and demanding our leadership take action. And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down. The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net. Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels.”

The first scheduled virtual Fire Drill Friday event is a conversation between Jane Fonda and Senator Ed Markey on Friday, March 27th at 11 AM PCT, which can be joined on Zoom. Fonda wants everyone and anyone to join, even if you haven’t been particularly active in the fight against climate change as of yet. “Whether you are new to this conversation or are already invested in combating this crisis — we need you and we hope you will join us,” said Fonda. Now, from the comfort and safety of your home, you can join Jane Fonda in her quest to save the planet without spending a night in jail. A true win, win scenario.