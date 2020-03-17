Jared Leto Emerges From 12-Day Meditation Retreat, Learns About Coronavirus

Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

The Joker should know better than anyone that we live in a society. Yet Jared Leto, who was certainly a Joker of a generation, had been totally unaware up until a few hours ago of the total society-shifting global pandemic that is coronavirus. It’s because Leto was social distancing so hard, and so effectively, that he was divorced from all news and contact with the outside world, which, when you think about it, is really the ultimate Joker’s Trick. In an Instagram text post, Leto explained that he was on a 12-day silent-meditation retreat in the desert, “totally isolated,” and that he emerged to find the news “mind-blowing.” The full text reads:

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.

What an intoxicating brew of rich-person-hiding-in-a-bunker privilege and wide-eyed Leto woo-woo cluelessness. We guess Thirty Seconds to Mars won’t be doing a reunion tour anytime soon, surely to the disappointment of tens, maybe even dozens of fans. Maybe Leto can pivot to streaming meditation lessons over Zoom for all of us housebound folks. Sending positive energy right back at ya, Jared.