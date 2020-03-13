Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Jay Electronica’s debut album, A Written Testimony, which took a decade to finish has made it to Tidal 5 full days ahead of schedule. On February 7th, the elusive rapper popped out of nowhere to announce on Twitter that he had been in the studio with his mentor Jay Z for the past 40 days and that in 40 days and 40 nights, his album would arrive. Well, technically 35 days later, the album is here, although the rollout hasn’t gone exactly according to plan. The listening party for A Written Testimony was cancelled due to coronavirus, so the album was live streamed which provided its own set of issues. Technical difficulties aside, A Written Testimony is here and features James Blake, Travis Scott, Khruangbin, The-Dream, and so much Jay-Z you’ll wonder if Kanye is sitting on his ranch in Wyoming, jealous of the bond between Jay’s Z and Electronica. Listen to A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica’s labor of love, here.

#AWrittenTestimony https://t.co/SljH2xVQXt — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) March 13, 2020