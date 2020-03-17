Petty Rap Beefs Still Persist

Wait, why is the guy running for president beefing with Jay Electronica? Photo: Getty Images

There is too much going on in the world to take time to care about two grown men being messy on the timeline … but we have a minute. Jay Electronica must be bored. The rapper, whose highly anticipated album A Written Testimony dropped last Friday, retweeted a fan talking about how radio host (slash Love & Hip-Hop: New York cast member slash rapper) Joe Budden called Jay-Z’s features on the album “a mistake” on his podcast. “Joe Budden hasn’t dropped a classic in his life and he’s critiquing Jay Electronica and Hov?” the fan wrote, to which Budden responded “I never got absolutely mopped around on my own project either …” Using an ultimate move bestowed to us by Keke Palmer, Electronica hit him with “I never heard your albums bro.” Sorry to that rapper.

i never heard your albums bro. may Allah bless your career as a journalist. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) March 17, 2020

Budden, silently conceding that point, doubles down on his original one: There’s too much Jay-Z on A Written Testimony. “I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now …” he replied. “Peace be unto you as well King.” No one is feeling peace right now, Joe, don’t rub it in. While some rap fans are just excited for more Jay Electronica after ten years, others are disappointed that it’s a joint album. “For the last decade, y’all have mentioned Jay Elec with Hov,” Budden originally explained on the podcast. “And Jay Elec positions himself that way on arguably one of the greatest tracks ever on ‘Exhibit C.’ That is god-level rhyming … ‘Hate’ is my underwhelmed. For me to say I’m underwhelmed, I didn’t go into it expecting anything.” Electronica didn’t even press Budden again. “Make sure yall give me my credit for lighting up that next podcast episode too,” he subtweeted. “#DrakeIsMySpiritAnimal.”