Jeanine Pirro, You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie

It’s like every time they come back from commercial, she appears more intoxicated pic.twitter.com/VOVPfJx4yl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 29, 2020

Somewhere, hopefully on a socially-distanced beach with zero chairs, Cecily Strong is taking notes while sipping on a sizable margarita pitcher. On Saturday evening’s Justice With Judge Jeanine on Fox News, the titular judge seemingly had a little too much fun while working from home — Pirro didn’t appear for the show’s first 15 minutes due to “technical difficulties,” and when she finally did show up, her hair embodied the spirit of Cameron Diaz in There’s Something About Mary. Oh yeah, and she very likely took a swim in her libation cabinet. A box of wine? A carafe of bourbon? A tumbler of gin with crushed aspirin around the rim? Joan Callamezzo would never.

Judge Jeanine missed the first segment of her show tonight because of “technical difficulties” and then hosted the rest of it in this condition pic.twitter.com/KxGGBXUkly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020