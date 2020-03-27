Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The constant stream of concert cancellations and festival postponements in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic can be a bitter pill to swallow, not to mention the weeks of social distancing, but Jeremy Renner is here to remind you: he’s not locked in here with us. We’re locked in here with him. Oh, and also, that he is a musician. The Avengers star released his new EP The Medicine on Friday after dropping the album’s titular single last night. It’s guaranteed to cure what ails you, provided what ails you is not having a new Jeremy Renner album to listen to during quarantine.

“I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever.” And as long as you promise to do those things six feet away from each other, you can go ahead and listen to the album here and now.