Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Insist They’re Still Together, You Cynics

Pics don’t lie, right? Photo: Jessica Biel/Instagram

We’re still not sure if we fully forgive Justin Timberlake for his questionable, very drunken antics with an actor co-star late last year (or as he put it, a “strong lapse in judgement”), but you know who has? His wife, former children’s club entrepreneur, and current vaxxing skeptic Jessica Biel. Despite Biel being photographed without her wedding ring earlier this week, the couple just posted a bunch of cute photos on Instagram to celebrate her 38th birthday, simultaneously confirming that (1) they’re not separating, and (2) they have very groovy taste in loungewear. “Celebrating my birthday in style … and by that I mean, in pajamas,” Biel wrote. “Thank you Justin for throwing my kinda party. And thanks to all of you for the birthday wishes!” We rest … for now.