Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Are Chaos Agents of Cuteness

Prior to getting heckled by J Balvin about the questionable aesthetic state of his “treehouse room” (“are you for real? are you upset?”), Jimmy Fallon continued his at-home shows in a tent that he built for his two daughters, Franny and Winnie. (No, this isn’t an Ivanka tent. The Fallons have very lovely country real estate.) Per his Friday tradition, a “Thank You Notes” segment was attempted in the #sponcon tent, but the gals would’ve rather done pretty much anything else than press a tablet’s sound buttons and/or hold photos of doorknobs. Like, even cuddling with their dad. It was all very cute, but Vulture would like to learn more about the slide at the end of the video. Um, do you all see that slide? The slide that is located in the house? The slide is coming from inside the house! This requires some attention.

Related