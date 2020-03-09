Step aside, Dick Van Dyke, because Bernie Sanders just received his biggest endorsement yet. On Twitter today, comedian John Early shared a new video featuring other comedian, true patriot, and Amy Schumer wedding officiant “Vicky With a V,” who is ready to make her endorsement of Sanders official. “I want my daughter to live in a country where she’s guaranteed quality healthcare whether she’s some fancy CEO with shoulder pads or she’s struggling to find work like her father,” Vicky says. “And I want my daughter to grow up under the Green New Deal, honey, so that there’s a chance in hell she’ll see a fish in the ocean after 2050.”

What does Vicky think about Joe Biden, you might be wondering? “Turning to Joe Biden right now is like turning to moonshine: We can either get tanked and ignore the fundamental problems that brought us Trump here in the first place, or we can elect Bernie Sanders and go to therapy. America needs therapy, honey!” And what does Vicky think about those Bernie Bros being mean online? “Every movement that is this big, it’s gonna have its bad apples,” she says. “I can hate the dorks who try to pick me up in bars using Seinfeld quotes, but I can still appreciate the genius of Seinfeld! I can tell my friend Shauna to shut the fuck up about keto, but I can still appreciate keto’s health benefits!” It’s a solid endorsement, which for Vicky ultimately comes down to this: “Part of lovin’ your country is knowing when she’s hurtin’, and honey, she’s in pain!”