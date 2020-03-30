As evidenced by his new YouTube Channel, John Krasinki has gone completely stir-crazy, but in a very sweet way. After asking his social media followers to send him some good news for a change, the Quiet Place Part II actor and director launched Some Good News on Sunday, his new YouTube show dedicated to good news. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your fault, and this is SGN,” he begins today’s episode. “We are all going through an incredibly trying time, but, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

However, if you think for a second this good news won’t also cause shoulder-shaking sobs, you have wildly misunderstood John Kransinki’s self-assignment. This week’s good news include cities all over the world applauding the hard-working medical community to a young cancer survivor named Coco receiving a warm round of applause by her entire neighborhood to some guy in Maine delivering lobsters to the quarantined. Why is that so nice?!

And if that doesn’t tug at your already slack, distended heart strings, Krasinski also welcomes The Office co-star Steve Carell on to reminisce about good moments from their classic sitcom, specifically Carell’s favorite moment in The Office’s Season 4, Episode 13 “Dinner Party.”

To close out his episode, John Krasinski interviews Coco herself, in case you didn’t weep hard enough by this point in the video. “There are a lot of people like me going through things, that have low immune systems,” she reminds viewers. “Everyone that isn’t going to be extremely affected by it staying home to protect people that will be is really amazing.”