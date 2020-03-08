John Krasinski to Return to TV-Comedy Roots With SNL Debut

Photo: Jason Mendez/WireImage

Between starring in and directing horror movies and becoming a full-fledged action hero, it’s been a minute since John Krasinski has told a joke onscreen, but the actor is now set to return to his comedic acting roots with a hosting stint on Saturday Night Live on March 28. Krasinski will be joined by musical guest Dua Lipa, who is promoting her second album, Future Nostalgia. Krasinski is presumably promoting the Quiet Place sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, which he directed and starred in alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. This is Krasinski’s first time hosting SNL, and you can start placing your bets now on how many straight-to-camera Jim Halpert faces will be worked into his monologue. Check out the SNL Instagram post announcement below.