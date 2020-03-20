John Legend Gives Gift to the Quarantined, Drops New Song ‘Actions’

John Legend is not about to let a little global pandemic stop him from releasing new music. At midnight on March 20, Legend dropped his new single “Actions” on Spotify. If the song sounds familiar, it might be because it samples the classic Dr. Dre track “The Next Episode” ft. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and the late Nate Dogg. If that doesn’t ring any bells, the song might sound familiar because John Legend performed it earlier this week as wife Chrissy Teigen sat on his piano in a towel during his livestreamed performance for the ongoing #TogetherAtHome series in partnership with the World Health Organization. During the performance, Legend teased an upcoming album: “Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year,” he said. “Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out.” Enjoy the new quarantune, courtesy of John Legend.

