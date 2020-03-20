Photo: Jojo/Instagram

After giving us a self-isolation anthem by turning her hit song “Leave (Get Out)” into a PSA about the need to stay inside as American fights to mitigate the coronavirus, Jojo has continued to make her Instagram page a hub for live music in this time of crisis. (Instead of a Tiny Desk Concert, think of it as a Tiny IG Concert.) The singer has given us an array of cover songs that diligent social media users have captured for posterity from her Stories, and the volume of white soul on display here is truly inspiring. There’s a little D’Angelo, a little TLC, and even a little of her own music. Give yourself a break. Savor these brief moments of respite from fear and anxiety. Chill. Stay in. And listen to Jojo.

. @iamjojo is the Quarantine Queen.



Look at how she ate up Carl Thomas’ “I Wish”. pic.twitter.com/UGsu30tw6T — Afro-LightSkin (@itsKARY_) March 20, 2020

Okay, @iamjojo singing with her mom on IG live is my ACTUAL new fav thing pic.twitter.com/JI5VvX3vUc — Madison Hynus (@ItsMadisonHynus) March 20, 2020

Thank you @iamjojo for singing my favorite song by you on live today😭 this song got me through some heartbreaks 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3BwNEG9tlB — MeshMesh💕 (@BeBeautiful218) March 19, 2020

After all this virus stuff is said and done, @iamjojo is invited to the summer cookout w this cover of Listen on ig live. SHEEEEEESH pic.twitter.com/1aWYbh1UgZ — taze ⚡️ (@9tazer6) March 19, 2020

Jojo singing D’Angelo’s “How Does It Feel.”



That’s it. That’s the MF tweet. 👏🏽

Put some respect on Joanna Noelle’s name! pic.twitter.com/7kVsJ4yNam — Clay10® ✨ (@djordxc) March 19, 2020

Jojo even manages to make the word “Hello” a restorative musical experience, and we don’t mean because she sang the song “Hello” by Adele. She’s literally just singing the world “hello” repeatedly.

You got me at HELLO. @iamjojo can literally make a whole song from 1 word. 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/TFOOurwSTP — moonlight (@hafizchan) March 20, 2020

One should not use the phrase lightly but: her power!