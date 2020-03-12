Joy Behar To Take Time Off The View Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

No more Joy on The View for now. Photo: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Looks like there’s going to be one more empty chair at The View starting next week. Variety has reported that co-host Joy Behar is taking time off of ABC’s long-running daytime talk show due to growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. In a pre-taped episode of The View that will air on Friday, Behar announced that she will be staying home for the time being as a precaution, at the behest of her daughter. “I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” says the 77 year old Behar. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.” The remaining hosts which include Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain have no plans to stop filming the talk show. As of now no one affiliated with The View, including Behar, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Still, Behar has adopted a better safe than sorry attitude, which will deprive viewers from her spirited line readings and fights with Meghan for the time being.