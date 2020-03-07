Justin Bieber Downgrades Several Stadium Tour Stops to Smaller Venues

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

With massive gatherings like South by Southwest canceling or contemplating cancellation in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the idea of seeing a musician in a slight smaller venue doesn’t sound so terrible to us. Hopefully Justin Bieber fans feel the same way, as the singer has just moved several of his upcoming tour dates from stadiums to something a little more manageable.

Due to “unforeseen circumstances,” eight stops on Bieber’s 45-stop Changes tour, in support of the album of the same name, have been switched to smaller arenas, specifically shows in Houston; Dallas; Nashville; Columbus; Indianapolis; Washington, D.C.; Detroit; and Glendale, Arizona. You can check out the new venues on the singer’s website. According to Variety, the “hard decision” came on the heels of “soft” ticket sales, but how much the public’s fears about public gatherings following the spread COVID-19 affected Bieber’s numbers, or that of any currently touring musician, is anyone’s guess at this point.