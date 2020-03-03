It is a well-known fact that once a man takes a wife, his butt, whatever size or corresponding sports-related shape it might be, belongs to her eyes and her eyes only. Respecting that long-standing tradition, Justin Bieber bragged on his favorite body part (spoiler: It’s the butt) while visiting Ellen for a round of Burning Questions. However, the Canadian-born singer politely asked the audience, please, don’t be tempted to look when he stands up. For his butt is made for his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“I can say I have a nice butt. Gotta nice butt,” Bieber mused in response to the question “What body part are you most proud of?” Continued the singer, “I played hockey my whole life, so, you know, it’s called a hockey butt. You know what I mean? I’ve got a nice little hockey butt.” After painting a vivid word picture, Bieber reversed course at the last second. “Don’t look, okay?,” he warns. “It’s my wife’s. Don’t look. Just take it from me.” And so we must, for that is the way of true love.