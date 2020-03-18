Justin Trudeau Politely Stops Press Conference to Get Coat

Getting your fit off during the virus lmao pic.twitter.com/Gx1nnw8eVD — Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) March 18, 2020

With the First Lady battling a positive COVID-19 diagnosis at home, foxy Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is reviving an extremely important Parks and Recreation lesson by giving us an impromptu lecture on goose bumps prevention. Rolling out his country’s economic response plan to the growing coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Trudeau hit the pause button on his press conference to note that it had, ugh, become “a little brisk” outside. “Just before we get to questions, I’m supposed to model healthy behavior,” he declared. “I’m going to go grab my coat and I’ll be right back.” He returned from his house with another layer of clothing and at least 2,000 new Tumblr pages created in his honor. And even one Vulture article!