Coronavirus Will Not Stop Kellyoke

You know the story about Nero fiddling while Rome burns? Anyway, here’s Kelly Clarkson swapping face-to-face airborne sing-spit with a literal fiddler as they parade through a packed-as-ever studio audience on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday morning. While other shows have agreed to stop filming in front of live studio audiences, Clarkson treated her devoted legions to a Kellyoke rendition of Shania Twain’s “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” which sounds an awful lot like a coronavirus social distancing anthem in the present context:

Whose lips have you been kissin’?

(And did they cough directly into your mouth?)

And whose ear did you make a wish in?

(And are you aware that touching an ear constitutes touching a face? Was the wish for the government to allocate more money to free and accessible testing procedures?)

Well whose bed have your boots been under?

As of this morning, The Kelly Clarkson Show has not announced any changes to studio audience procedures.