Kevin Durant and Three Other Brooklyn Nets Test Positive For the Coronavirus

Photo: Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

As New York officials mull over the possibility of a shelter in place mandate, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and three other players on the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus. All four players are currently in quarantine and only one of them has symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to a Nets press release. While the Nets didn’t identify the four players who tested positive, Durant told The Athletic about his diagnosis on Tuesday soon after the news broke, adding that he has not had symptoms and that he’s feeling fine as of now. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” he said.

The Utah Jazz were the first team in the NBA to confirm a player with the coronavirus on their roster, with Rudy Gobert being the first among his teammates with a diagnosis. His teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood have since tested positive as well. After it was learned that Gobert carried the virus, the NBA suspended its current season indefinitely.