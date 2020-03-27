Killing Eve Will Be Back Two Weeks Early, Thank God

Villanelle is a literal fool for love in the new trailer for season three of Killing Eve, which BBC America released on March 27. In the trailer, the chameleonic look queen is biding her time as a creepy birthday-party clown who casually paraphrases fellow iconic psychopath Amy Dunne, saying, “When I think about my ex, I realize I am so much happier now she’s dead.” The twist? Eve’s alive, and her daily routine (sniffing the armpits of an old shirt) looks a whole lot like all of us under lockdown. Knowing that we need as much joy as we can muster in these long, dreary days, AMC Networks has announced that Killing Eve Season 3 will premiere two weeks earlier than initially announced, which was April 12 at 9 p.m. ET. It will be simulcast on BBC America and AMC, and as AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett said in a statement, “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.” We can’t wait to watch. It’s been a long, drawn-out tease since season two, with BBC America dropping cryptic teasers once a month since January.

A tube of lipstick giving the finger. A cake. A kissy piggy. This is the hottest, most obtuse game of Clue you’ve ever seen.