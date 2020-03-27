Kristen Bell to Host Nickelodeon Town Hall Designed to Teach Kids About COVID-19

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Aside from being able to go to school from your kitchen table and having the ability to bug your siblings literally all day long, being a kid during the global coronavirus pandemic has got to be confusing, at least based on what it’s like to be an adult. In an effort to offer age-appropriate answers to your children’s many, many questions, Nickelodeon is swapping out its canceled Kids Choice Awards (initially scheduled for Sunday, March 29) for #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, a special hosted by Kristen Bell and designed provide “a kid’s-eye view of life today amid COVID-19.”

According to the network, the hour-long special will “directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships.” Bell is joined by celebrity guests like Alicia Keys, who will be performing, TikToker Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Ciara, and Russell Wilson.

California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy will also stop by. Bell and her guests, will, of course, be taking part in the special remotely from home via videoconferencing. #KidsTogether airs on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m., and it will be available on the network’s YouTube channel and the Nick app after its premiere.