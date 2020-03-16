Even Tormund Has the Coronavirus

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kristofer Hivju, who delighted us as the cheerfully rugged Tormund on Game of Thrones for several seasons, has revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus. Posting a message on social media, Hivju said that he’s currently in his native Norway and is “self-isolating” at home with his family. “I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he wrote. “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine. Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!” Hivju recently joined the cast of Netflix’s The Witcher series, which, on Monday, suspended production owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson are among other celebrities who have opened up about their diagnoses.

In somewhat better celebrity coronavirus news, Hanks and Wilson, who were diagnosed last week, have left the hospital in Australia and have been cleared to continue their quarantined recovery in a rental home. They have other things to worry about now, like if they’re consuming Vegemite wrong.