Lady Gaga Will Delay Chromatica Release, As If We’re Not Already Used to Waiting

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AT&T

Lady Gaga has taught the girls and the gays patience over the past few months, as she’s teased new music details and held off on releasing new single “Stupid Love” even after it leaked. So now, after postponing her upcoming Enigma Vegas shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, she’s putting the brakes on her long-awaited Chromatica album too. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she wrote on Twitter. She didn’t specify a new release date for the album, which was set to come out April 10. Acknowledging her postponed Vegas shows, Gaga also revealed she had planned a surprise Coachella performance “and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon! Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can’t wait.” We, on the other hand … will have to.

Gaga, who has been social distancing with her new boyfriend (and one New York Times editor’s ex) Michael Polansky, encouraged fans to keep taking measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 as well. “I hope you can see that when this album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” she wrote. “We are the kindness punks,” she reminded her fans. “So I ask you to practice that kindness during these trying times.” And we will be kind to Lady Gaga as she makes us wait for LG6 yet again, because we need something to look forward to on the other side of this.