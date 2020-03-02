Lady Gaga Will Give Birth to New Album Chromatica in April

Chroma-chro-ma-ma-MAH. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

The rumors are true: Lady Gaga’s pregnancy with LG6 is finally coming to term. After formally dropping the ever-so-pink “Stupid Love” a few days ago, Gaga has revealed that her new album will be released April 10, unless it’s leaked sooner, we guess, not that that would ever happen with a Gaga song. The album will be titled Chromatica, and as Gaga tweeted, it will involve this mysterious pink symbol that, to be clear, is not the cover art, but which she hopes will keep all you Little Monsters entertained in the meantime. In journalism terms, this is the equivalent of filing a Google doc to your editor that is actually incomplete, not that any professional journalist would ever do something like that.

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz



This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020

What exactly is Chromatica, aside from something that sounds like a vague reference to both the chromatic scale and color theory? Well, as Gaga told Zane Lowe in an interview, in making the album she realized that “I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it … it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in … that is Chromatica. I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame — I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.” Also canceled? Gaga’s brief flirtation with calling that album Adele. Sorry Adele, we live on Chromatica now.