Late-Night Shows in New York Will Tape Without Audiences Due to Coronavirus

Photo: Courtesy of NBC/Courtesy of Comedy Central

New York’s late-night shows will go on — but without in-person audiences. In response to growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus, late-night shows based in New York — The Late Show, Late Night, The Tonight Show, Full Frontal, Last Week Tonight, The Daily Show, Desus & Mero, and Watch What Happens Live — have opted to tape episodes this week or next without live audiences. TBS’s Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will tape tonight’s episode without an audience; Showtime and HBO have the same plan for Thursday’s episode of Desus & Mero and Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, respectively. “We are taking this precaution in accordance with best practices as outlined by New York City officials. We will continue to monitor the situation,” HBO said in a statement about the decision.

Starting Monday, March 16, NBC, CBS, Comedy Central, and Bravo have confirmed that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will suspend live audiences for tapings. Here’s the statement from NBC:

The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. As a precautionary measure, starting Monday, March 16, we have decided to suspend live audiences for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers. Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.

Here’s the statement from CBS:

Beginning Monday, March 16, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will film without a live, in-studio audience. This move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for future weeks. Per guidance from New York City officials, CBS and The Late Show are doing their part to help decrease the potential rate of transmission in our communities. There have not been any specific developments at The Ed Sullivan Theater to cause concern for audiences with plans to attend the show tonight, tomorrow, or who have attended in recent weeks. For several weeks, the team at the theater has been taking all necessary precautions to protect everyone who enters and works in the theater with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures. For the past several weeks, The Late Show producers have consulted daily to share information with other New York-based late night shows, who will also be moving forward without an audience.

Here’s the statement from Comedy Central:

Our top priority is the safety of our guests and staff. Beginning Monday, March 16th, Comedy Central’s NY based late night series, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, will film without a live, in-studio audience. This move is being made out of an abundance of caution and concern regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and per guidance from New York City officials to take appropriate actions. There have been no developments at The Daily Show’s studio to cause concern for audience members who have plans to attend the show tonight or tomorrow. Measures have been taken to protect everyone who enters and works in the office and studio with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures. For the past several weeks, The Daily Show producers have communicated daily with other New York-based late night shows, who will also be moving forward without an audience beginning Monday.

Here’s the statement from Bravo:

The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. As a precautionary measure, starting Sunday, March 15 we have decided to suspend live audiences for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.

And finally, a special video statement about tonight’s Full Frontal from Samantha Bee:

One west coast–based industry insider familiar with the matter says producers of Los Angeles–based talk shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show With James Corden, have been having informal discussions about the possibility of removing audiences from those shows as well. (Conan O’Brien’s show, however, will be unaffected for now, with TBS confirming that this week’s Conan episodes are pre-taped and the show is currently on a prescheduled two-week hiatus.) But as of Wednesday afternoon, no decisions have been made to do so — yet.