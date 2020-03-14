Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Audible

If you’ve been able to find toilet paper in the stores, set some aside, because you’re going to be gently dabbing your eyes all night. Oh, or just buy tissues. Either way, you’ll be tearing up when you peruse the thread started by Broadway star Laura Benanti Friday, after she asked students to show her the musical numbers they can’t put up on stage, now that concerns about the coronavirus have lead to school cancelations.

“Dark times for all,” the Tony-winning actress and Late Show’s Melania Trump tweeted. “Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper.”

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. 💛 pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020

“Most of my stuff is being canceled because I’m in the business of being around a lot of people, as most of us are,” Benanti further explained in a video she posted to Instagram and Twitter. “And this may sound silly but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals, and those musicals got canceled. That is a bummer, because I know for so many of us – I know for me – my high school musical was a life-saver. So, if you would like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now, and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it.”

And boy, did these kids deliver. From Matilda to Rock of Ages, from Once On This Island to Seussical, this thread has everything, and on the upside, you have a whole weekend to be the audience these kids need. Besides, what were you going to do with your entire Saturday anyway?

I attend Union High School and we are doing Once On This Island. As of now our show is postponed but we don’t know how long. This is a little snipbit of Waiting For Life pic.twitter.com/isdwSj17ho — Dij (@khadija_sankoh) March 13, 2020

We were supposed to do Rock of Ages this weekend with a community theatre in Ohio :/ this is from one of our final dresses pic.twitter.com/owLLtIasSs — nicole (@tuttle_trouble) March 13, 2020

Thank you @LauraBenanti ! My daughter Emma was supposed to play Miss Honey in Matilda at Columbia High School. It was cancelled the night before opening and it’s her senior show. Heartbreaking! pic.twitter.com/zdNf4HoCzY — Eileen Kaden Dean (@eileen_kaden) March 13, 2020

this is a clip of me singing The World Above in our Little Mermaid rehearsal yesterday about 30 minutes before we were notified that we were no longer able to have a show next week:( pic.twitter.com/pVOKPYXLIX — helena (@h_barsot) March 13, 2020

My son...a senior...so close to being the Nebraska Jimmy Awards nominee last summer...and our production of West Side Story postponed...oh...and I’m the director. So heartbreaking but trying to home on to hope! pic.twitter.com/wRWKa8jOS2 — Leah Purdy (@NPHSChoir) March 13, 2020

Here’s a snip of our last dress rehearsal the next day we had to close! Kids are amazing, we will figure out a way for Adams High to perform pic.twitter.com/dpC1cLurx8 — Jo Pillsbury (@jopillsbury) March 13, 2020

Here is my son as Jojo at his middle school musical dress rehearsal yesterday. Cancelled today, or postponed we hope. pic.twitter.com/ciihVCYyBp — Betsy Keeley (@7gmsw17toplay) March 13, 2020