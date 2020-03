Lil Uzi Vert dropped the follow-up to “Futsal Shuffle 2020” on Sunday, and this new single is designed to take you back, way back, all the way back to 1999, when your favorite ‘90s boy band hit was born. (Or depending on your age, when your child or parent’s favorite ‘90s boy band hit was born.) Either way, the Philadelphia rapper makes good use of the dulcet tones of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” as reimagined for 2020. Max Martin must be so proud and/or litigious.

