Lil Uzi Vert comes in peace, returning from a galaxy far, far away to deliver his new album, Eternal Atake. The Philadelphia rapper released a short trailer for the project earlier this week, priming us for some space sounds. The album includes his two recent singles, the frenetic, earworm-inducing “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and the Backstreet Boys–inspired “That Way.” The record also features guest vocals from the Internet’s Syd on “Urgency.” Eternal Atake is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert’s debut. Since then, he has teased the new release, taking to Twitter in 2018 to explain the album’s title: “Eternal means forever. Atake means to overtake.” With that, recline and let these 18 timeless, commanding tracks transport you to Planet Uzi.
Lil Uzi Vert Descends From the Cosmos With New Album, Eternal Atake
Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images