Lil Uzi Vert Descends From the Cosmos With New Album, Eternal Atake

Lil Uzi Vert comes in peace, returning from a galaxy far, far away to deliver his new album, Eternal Atake. The Philadelphia rapper released a short trailer for the project earlier this week, priming us for some space sounds. The album includes his two recent singles, the frenetic, earworm-inducing “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and the Backstreet Boys–inspired “That Way.” The record also features guest vocals from the Internet’s Syd on “Urgency.” Eternal Atake is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert’s debut. Since then, he has teased the new release, taking to Twitter in 2018 to explain the album’s title: “Eternal means forever. Atake means to overtake.” With that, recline and let these 18 timeless, commanding tracks transport you to Planet Uzi.