Lil Uzi Vert Drops Another Album, This Time With Features

Eternal Atake came out on March 6. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

Lil Uzi Vert just went back-to-back. A week after releasing his highly anticipated album Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert just dropped another album. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV vs. the World 2 is both a deluxe version of his recent drop and a sequel to his 2016 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. Unlike Eternal Atake OG, where the only feature is a duet with Syd, the deluxe album features Future, Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Young Nudy, Lil Durk, and NAV across 14 new tracks. The Philly rapper announced that he “put two albums in one” on Twitter, saying that the first half is EA and the second half is LUV vs. the World 2. Fans waited two years for Eternal Atake, which faced delays after fellow emo-rap fixtures Lil Peep and XXXTentacion died. Now, we’ve got 22 new Lil Uzi tracks, which is way more than we can say for some artists. You know who we’re throwing shade at.