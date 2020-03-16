Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

America’s Dad Lin-Manuel Miranda has been doing his best to entertain you during the coronavirus pandemic like the cranky, bored toddler you are, dropping a previously unreleased Hamilton song last week entitled “I Have This Friend.” (Spoiler: the friend is Hamilton himself!) Now, the composer and singer is asking you to stay home, pick up some soap and spend twenty seconds thinking about all the Broadway performers who must be absolutely freaking out right now as venues and theaters close.

“Stay home, wash hands, here’s a live tune, and support actorsfund.org and broadwaycares.org if you can,” he wrote on Periscope, before kicking off a Hamilton sing-along. Added Miranda, “Shout out to all the parents who become school teachers tomorrow. Shout out to all the school teachers, who are heroes. Shout out to everyone who has to work, even thought they shouldn’t, and we should all stay home. I know that’s not always the case.”