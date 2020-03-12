Photo: Joan Marcus

While you stock the 300 canned good items you bought at the grocery store and find a place for the 10 packages of toilet paper now in your home, listen to a gift from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Because he knows you’re all very stressed about the pandemic, Miranda dropped an unreleased song from Hamilton, since he knows you positively exhausted the main cast recording of his hit musical ages ago. On the SoundCloud page for the song, called “I Have This Friend,” Miranda says, “This was my first draft of the song before The Reynolds Pamphlet. With Hamilton & Washington. I don’t think I even showed it to Tommy Kail. It would go where Hurricane is now. Stay safe out there. Love you.”