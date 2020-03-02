Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret author Judy Blume Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Depending on what age you were and which version you read, you were either extremely helped, extremely confused or both by Judy Blume’s 1970 YA book Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. Now, the next generation can experience the classic novel in film form, as Lionsgate has won the rights to the book’s movie adaptation at auction.

The Edge of Seventeen director Kelly Fremon Craig and producer James L. Brooks are already attached to the adaptation, with Blume’s enthusiastic support. “I knew when I met Kelly and Jim I was incredibly lucky to have them heading up Team Margaret,” the author said in a statement reported by Deadline. “With Lionsgate’s early and continued enthusiasm for the project we all feel Margaret has found the right home. After 50 years it’s about time!”

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret follows the life of 11-year-old Margaret Simons. Recently moved to the suburbs, raised in an interfaith household and trailing just behind her peers as they enter puberty, the book is formatted around Margarets questions to God, the primary one being, “When are you going to send me my period already?!” Spoiler alert: God eventually comes through, and how!