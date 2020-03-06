Brockhampton Drops ‘Sugar’ Remix with Dua Lipa, Ryan Beatty, and Jon B

On Friday at midnight alternative 16-member boy band meets rap collective Brockhampton dropped a remix to their song “Sugar,” not to be confused with Megan Thee Stallion’s album Suga which also dropped Friday at midnight, featuring Dula Peep Dua Lipa, Ryan Beatty, and Jon B. The original version of the track made Vulture’s Best Songs of 2019 list and the remix does not disappoint. Dua “Don’t Start Now” Lipa sonically slips right in to the 90’s R&B slow jam feel of the song. She croons just like one of the boys. Not only did Brockhampton release the remix, but they threw in a “visualizer” as well which consists of bandmate Matt Champion sitting in a basketball hoop for three uninterrupted minutes. Listen to 19 people sing the remix of “Sugar” here.

