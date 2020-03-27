Don’t Start Now, But Dua Lipa’s Sophomore Album Future Nostalgia Has Shown Up

Photo: Dua Lipa/Youtube

Are you ready to dance (at least 6 ft away from anyone else)? Unlike so many of her peers, reigning quarantine queen Dua Lipa dropped her sophomore album Future Nostalgia at midnight. Rather than delay her album due to the current global pandemic, the benevolent Lipa chose to release her album one week earlier than expected, releasing Future Nostalgia on March 27th instead of April 3rd. Future Nostalgia is Lipa’s follow-up to her self-titled debut, which featured hits like “New Rules” and “IDGAF” and led to her winning the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2019. Lipa’s new EP contains such social distance friendly anthems like “Don’t Start Now” and her most recent single “Break My Heart.” Get ready to stay in and get down to the bop filled Future Nostalgia available to stream below.