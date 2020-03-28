Pitbull Delivers a Message of Hope in New Coronavirus Jam

Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win). pic.twitter.com/tyDTYDrYSr — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 28, 2020

When there were rumblings of a possible new version of “We Are the World” earlier this week, the public collectively bristled at the thought of celebrities once again song-splaining a global pandemic to us. But now, we finally have the coronavirus jam that we deserve, brought to you by Mr. Worldwide himself. Pitbull posted a sneak peak of his new song “I Believe We Will Win,” and it’s everything you would ever need from the new genre of celebrity coronavirus empowerment anthems. In the video for “I Believe We Will Win,” Pitbull has for some reason climbed to the top of a random Miami school’s roof and chants straight to camera behind a pair of his signature sunglasses: “Now’s when we got to stick together and fight hard.” He means stick together within an appropriate distance, of course (this may be why he is on a roof?) Altogether, this song and its accompanying video might unfortunately be among the sanest things that have happened all week. Climb to your nearest rooftop and listen to “I Believe We Will Win” above.