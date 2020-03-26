Lori Loughlin’s Attorney Files Motion To Dismiss All Charges

Photo: John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Aunt Becky isn’t going down without a fight. On Wednesday, March 25th, lawyers Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli officially filed to dismiss the charges against the Full House star and her husband stemming from their involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal, Operation Varsity Blues. Loughlin’s attorneys argue that the feds put undue pressure on William Singer, a central figure in Operation Varsity Blues, to implicate the couple and their involvement in the scandal. “The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding,” said the attorneys from Latham & Watkins. “That misconduct cannot be ignored.”

Loughlin and her husband are accused of “donating” $500,000 to Singer’s sham charity Key Worldwide Foundation to get their daughter, Youtube influencer Olivia Jade, into USC. Unlike the similarly implicated Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli chose to forgo a plea deal, instead opting to take the matter to court. The trial is set for October, and, if convicted, the couple faces up to 50 years in prison. The prosecution has not responded, but U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton gave the U.S. Attorney’s office until March 27 to combat the defenses claim of “prosecutorial misconduct,” so now we know there’s officially one thing in the world that has not been postponed due to coronavirus.