Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Most of us would have relaxed and taken a victory lap on life after mastering the ability to look good with or without a mustache, but Alex Trebek isn’t most of us. The Jeopardy! host, who has shared his ongoing battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer with viewers since March of last year, will reportedly have a wing of a new homeless shelter named after him in Los Angeles after donating $100,000 to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, the latest gift from an “avid donor” to the nonprofit.

According to People, Trebek recently toured the organization’s new North Hollywood shelter, later inviting founder Ken Craft to his home to discuss the organization’s finances and write him a check. Craft told TMZ the game show host also invited him and his wife to a Jeopardy! taping and invited them onstage during a commercial break. Trebek reportedly told the audience, “I don’t normally do this, but I wanted to bring these two people on stage because they are making a difference in L.A.” What is just the nicest, sweetest thing we got to read today, Alex?