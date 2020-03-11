And the crowd goes silent! Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2020 version of Sister Jean will get no chance to work her magic this year, as NCAA president Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday that this spring’s Division I college basketball tournaments will take place with “only essential staff and limited family attendance” due to coronavirus fears. The decision comes as last-minute triage to salvage this year’s men’s tournament, which is scheduled to tip off March 17, and will ultimately involve dozens of games played in 14 different cities. Playing games without crowds is expected to become an increasingly common move as America’s sporting institutions grapple with the spread of the virus; this week the Golden State Warriors will reportedly become the first NBA team to play to an empty arena after San Francisco banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people. Disappointed college-basketball fans can take solace in the fact that now is a great time for cheap Broadway tickets.

There it is: NO FANS at NCAA tournament games pic.twitter.com/bOTur8a7Jl — marc tracy (@marcatracy) March 11, 2020